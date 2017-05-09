Teen facing felony after shot fleeing...

Teen facing felony after shot fleeing police in northern IN

Tuesday May 9 Read more: The Tribune

A prosecutor says a fleeing driver who was shot and wounded by a railroad police officer is a 13-year-old boy who will face at least one felony charge. Elkhart County Prosecutor Vicki Becker said Tuesday the boy will face a charge of resisting arrest by fleeing in a vehicle and possibly other charges.

