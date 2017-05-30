Power Breakfast Sees 850-Plus; Holcomb Inks Bill

The throngs began arriving just before sunup Thursday , filling the RV/MH Hall of Fame's Northern Indiana Event Center in Elkhart, Ind., to capacity for the fifth edition of the RV Power Breakfast - an event that has evolved into an integral cog on the industry's trade show circuit. . Eclipsing last year's attendance high mark, the event drew 850-plus as organizers announced a sellout over four weeks ago.

