Power Breakfast Sees 850-Plus; Holcom...

Power Breakfast Sees 850-Plus; Holcomb Inks Bill

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday May 11 Read more: RV Business

The throngs began arriving just before sunup Thursday , filling the RV/MH Hall of Fame's Northern Indiana Event Center in Elkhart, Ind., to capacity for the fifth edition of the RV Power Breakfast - an event that has evolved into an integral cog on the industry's trade show circuit. . Eclipsing last year's attendance high mark, the event drew 850-plus as organizers announced a sellout over four weeks ago.

Start the conversation, or Read more at RV Business.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Elkhart Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
apartments (Mar '08) May 20 Jenny165 7
D.D. Donovan (Oct '10) May 8 CherryPie 44
Need boy in South bend? I got you.. (Sep '16) May 8 wantingpure 10
Women who like men who crossdress (Sep '13) Apr '17 Diaperedsissy16 19
News She voted for Trump. Now her husband is getting... Apr '17 tomin cali 7
Goshen Ladies... pay to play Apr '17 Guest 2
Freedom From Religion Wins Again! Mar '17 FDG 1
See all Elkhart Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Elkhart Forum Now

Elkhart Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Elkhart Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Recession
  5. Microsoft
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Tornado
  3. Mexico
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
 

Elkhart, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,138 • Total comments across all topics: 281,453,819

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC