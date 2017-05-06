Police: Women held hostage in Northern Indiana endured days of rape, assault
Derrick Glass is accused of holding four people hostage for five days in Elkhart, Ind. Glass was arrested Tuesday, May 2, 2017, after he allowed one of his alleged hostages to go shopping.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicago Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
Elkhart Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|apartments (Mar '08)
|May 20
|Jenny165
|7
|D.D. Donovan (Oct '10)
|May 8
|CherryPie
|44
|Need boy in South bend? I got you.. (Sep '16)
|May 8
|wantingpure
|10
|Women who like men who crossdress (Sep '13)
|Apr '17
|Diaperedsissy16
|19
|She voted for Trump. Now her husband is getting...
|Apr '17
|tomin cali
|7
|Goshen Ladies... pay to play
|Apr '17
|Guest
|2
|Freedom From Religion Wins Again!
|Mar '17
|FDG
|1
Find what you want!
Search Elkhart Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC