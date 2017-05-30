LCI Industries Reports 18% Growth in ...

LCI Industries Reports 18% Growth in 1Q Revenue

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday May 4 Read more: RV Business

Elkhart, Ind.-based component supplier LCI Industries today reported consolidated net sales in the first quarter of $498 million, 18% higher than the 2016 first quarter net sales of $423 million. Net income was $43.1 million, or $1.71 per diluted share, for the first quarter, ended March 31, compared to net income of $36 million, or $1.45 per diluted share, in the year prior.

Start the conversation, or Read more at RV Business.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Elkhart Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
apartments (Mar '08) May 20 Jenny165 7
D.D. Donovan (Oct '10) May 8 CherryPie 44
Need boy in South bend? I got you.. (Sep '16) May 8 wantingpure 10
Women who like men who crossdress (Sep '13) Apr '17 Diaperedsissy16 19
News She voted for Trump. Now her husband is getting... Apr '17 tomin cali 7
Goshen Ladies... pay to play Apr '17 Guest 2
Freedom From Religion Wins Again! Mar '17 FDG 1
See all Elkhart Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Elkhart Forum Now

Elkhart Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Elkhart Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Egypt
  4. North Korea
  5. Tiger Woods
  1. Pope Francis
  2. South Korea
  3. Recession
  4. Microsoft
  5. Cuba
 

Elkhart, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,420 • Total comments across all topics: 281,401,881

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC