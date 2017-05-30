LCI Industries Reports 18% Growth in 1Q Revenue

Elkhart, Ind.-based component supplier LCI Industries today reported consolidated net sales in the first quarter of $498 million, 18% higher than the 2016 first quarter net sales of $423 million. Net income was $43.1 million, or $1.71 per diluted share, for the first quarter, ended March 31, compared to net income of $36 million, or $1.45 per diluted share, in the year prior.

