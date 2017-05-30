Forest River Facility Gutted By Fire ...

Forest River Facility Gutted By Fire is a Total Loss

Tuesday May 16

The fire that gutted a plant in Elkhart, Ind., owned by Forest River Inc. is still under investigation, but the latest report from Elkhart Fire Department shows the building was a total loss with an estimated value of $279,000. WSBT TV reported that two firefighters were hurt during Sunday's fire, but are recovering.

