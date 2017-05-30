Dometic Will Aid Worker with Habitat ...

Dometic Will Aid Worker with Habitat Build in June

Friday May 26

Dometic is excited to announce their partnership with Habitat for Humanity to build a home for one of its very own employees, Mechiel Dues, on June 16 in Elkhart, Ind. According to a press release, Dues was living in a one-bedroom apartment by herself in 2014, when she took in her three granddaughters, Kimaraina , Arianna , and Elyiah , and is now their full guardian.

