Dometic Will Aid Worker with Habitat Build in June

Dometic is excited to announce their partnership with Habitat for Humanity to build a home for one of its very own employees, Mechiel Dues, on June 16 in Elkhart, Ind. According to a press release, Dues was living in a one-bedroom apartment by herself in 2014, when she took in her three granddaughters, Kimaraina , Arianna , and Elyiah , and is now their full guardian.

Start the conversation, or Read more at RV Business.