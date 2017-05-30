Dometic Will Aid Worker with Habitat Build in June
Dometic is excited to announce their partnership with Habitat for Humanity to build a home for one of its very own employees, Mechiel Dues, on June 16 in Elkhart, Ind. According to a press release, Dues was living in a one-bedroom apartment by herself in 2014, when she took in her three granddaughters, Kimaraina , Arianna , and Elyiah , and is now their full guardian.
Start the conversation, or Read more at RV Business.
Add your comments below
Elkhart Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|apartments (Mar '08)
|May 20
|Jenny165
|7
|D.D. Donovan (Oct '10)
|May 8
|CherryPie
|44
|Need boy in South bend? I got you.. (Sep '16)
|May 8
|wantingpure
|10
|Women who like men who crossdress (Sep '13)
|Apr '17
|Diaperedsissy16
|19
|She voted for Trump. Now her husband is getting...
|Apr '17
|tomin cali
|7
|Goshen Ladies... pay to play
|Apr '17
|Guest
|2
|Freedom From Religion Wins Again!
|Mar '17
|FDG
|1
Find what you want!
Search Elkhart Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC