Conservative Indiana town rallies around immigrant facing deportation
Armando Paez, a Colombian immigrant living near Elkhart, Ind., is due to be deported Wednesday despite a strong showing of support from his community. Election results alone might paint this small town as no more than another conservative bastion that helped elevate Donald Trump to the presidency.
Elkhart Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|apartments (Mar '08)
|May 20
|Jenny165
|7
|D.D. Donovan (Oct '10)
|May 8
|CherryPie
|44
|Need boy in South bend? I got you.. (Sep '16)
|May 8
|wantingpure
|10
|Women who like men who crossdress (Sep '13)
|Apr '17
|Diaperedsissy16
|19
|She voted for Trump. Now her husband is getting...
|Apr '17
|tomin cali
|7
|Goshen Ladies... pay to play
|Apr '17
|Guest
|2
|Freedom From Religion Wins Again!
|Mar '17
|FDG
|1
