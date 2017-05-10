100 hours of music - and much more - at Elkhart, Ind. jazz fest
They'll be dancing in the streets in downtown Elkhart starting June 23, when the sights and sounds of the city's annual jazz festival fill the air for the 30th time. This is no "happening" for a throwback crowd.
