Way Interglobal Moving U.S. HQ to Elkhart Facility
Supplier Way Interglobal Network LLC is moving its U.S. headquarters to a new 115,000-square-foot facility in Elkhart, Ind. consecutive year of strong growth allowing the company to expand its warehouse and distribution capabilities.
