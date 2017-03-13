Total Value RV Honored By Forest River Diesel

On Tuesday , Tim Cunningham, national sales director for Forest River Inc.'s diesel division, presented Total Value RV in Elkhart, Ind., with an award for being the top-selling retailer of the manufacturer's Charleston, Berkshire and Legacy motorhome lines in 2016. Total Value RV is a family-owned dealership specializing in motorized units from Forest River and Thor Motor Coach as well as Flagstaff-brand towable RVs.

