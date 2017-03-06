StateWide Boasts High Worker Retention Rate
In a competitive Elkhart, Ind., business environment, StateWide Windows has achieved a high employee retention rate as 80% of its workforce has been with the company for more than three years. According to a press release, a full 37% of the team has been with StateWide for over 10 years and 48% has logged over five years.
