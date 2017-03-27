RVIA to Host 2nd 'NHTSA Seminar' May 2 at HOF

In an effort to bring the RV industry's manufacturers and suppliers up to speed with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration's latest safety-related requirements, the Recreation Vehicle Industry Association will host on May 2 its second all-day seminar based at the RV/MH Hall of Fame in Elkhart, Ind. According to a statement from RVIA, the event will open at 8:30.

