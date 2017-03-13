REV Showcases Its New Elkhart Class C Plant

Decatur, Ind.-based motorhome builder REV Recreation Group hosted an open house Saturday for its newest facility, a 160,000-square-foot manufacturing complex on the northwest side of Elkhart, Ind., dedicated exclusively to Class C coach production. The all-motorized RV manufacturer, following a brief pause in Class C production last year, had unveiled a redesigned upscale C-body lineup at last September's Elkhart RV Open House.

