Relatives of Elkhart couple found dead focus on their 5 kids
Relatives of a northern Indiana couple found dead over the weekend say they're in mourning even as they focus on caring for the couple's five children.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Journal Gazette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Elkhart Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|She voted for Trump. Now her husband is getting...
|1 hr
|Repeal abortion
|5
|D.D. Donovan (Oct '10)
|Mar 17
|Anthony
|42
|Freedom From Religion Wins Again!
|Mar 13
|FDG
|1
|Indiana agency rejects request for a atheista l...
|Mar 13
|FDG
|2
|Goshen Ladies... pay to play
|Mar 8
|Need it
|1
|Elkhart is a rotten place to live (Oct '11)
|Jan '17
|Deidre gypsy from...
|22
|Prosecution at standstill in case of a dead tod... (Feb '13)
|Jan '17
|NeldaLou
|38
Find what you want!
Search Elkhart Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC