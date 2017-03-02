Mother says she smothered her kids to...

Mother says she smothered her kids to death to save them

Thursday

This undated file photo provided by the Elkhart, Ind., Police Department shows Amber Pasztor. According to hundreds of pages of documents released in 2017 by the Indiana Department of Child Services, Pasztor told detectives she smothered her two young children to death because she feared they would be tortured by members of a drug cartel.

