Mother says she smothered her kids to death to save them
This undated file photo provided by the Elkhart, Ind., Police Department shows Amber Pasztor. According to hundreds of pages of documents released in 2017 by the Indiana Department of Child Services, Pasztor told detectives she smothered her two young children to death because she feared they would be tortured by members of a drug cartel.
Elkhart Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Elkhart is a rotten place to live (Oct '11)
|Jan '17
|Deidre gypsy from...
|22
|Prosecution at standstill in case of a dead tod... (Feb '13)
|Jan '17
|NeldaLou
|38
|is heroin a south bend problem? (May '11)
|Jan '17
|Feeltherush2
|35
|Is Marc Scott A SNITCH ????? (Oct '15)
|Jan '17
|Sntchkilr
|2
|Adults present when baby dies may have been und... (Jan '13)
|Dec '16
|NeldaLou
|28
|Adoption
|Dec '16
|Freeman
|1
|Help
|Dec '16
|Good guy
|1
