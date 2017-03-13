Missing dog's owner rents Indiana bil...

Missing dog's owner rents Indiana billboard asking for help

Next Story Prev Story
13 min ago Read more: WXIX-TV Cincinnati

A Florida woman whose dog vanished during a trip to northern Indiana has rented a billboard in hopes of finding her lost pet. Leigh Bowden of Pace, Florida, rented the billboard in Elkhart, Indiana, following a GoFundMe campaign that raised more than $450.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WXIX-TV Cincinnati.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Elkhart Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Freedom From Religion Wins Again! 1 hr FDG 1
News Indiana agency rejects request for a atheista l... 1 hr FDG 2
Goshen Ladies... pay to play Mar 8 Need it 1
Elkhart is a rotten place to live (Oct '11) Jan '17 Deidre gypsy from... 22
News Prosecution at standstill in case of a dead tod... (Feb '13) Jan '17 NeldaLou 38
is heroin a south bend problem? (May '11) Jan '17 Feeltherush2 35
Is Marc Scott A SNITCH ????? (Oct '15) Jan '17 Sntchkilr 2
See all Elkhart Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Elkhart Forum Now

Elkhart Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Elkhart Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Egypt
  2. South Korea
  3. Wall Street
  4. Health Care
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Elkhart, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,500 • Total comments across all topics: 279,523,858

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC