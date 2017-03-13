Missing dog's owner rents Indiana billboard asking for help
A Florida woman whose dog vanished during a trip to northern Indiana has rented a billboard in hopes of finding her lost pet. Leigh Bowden of Pace, Florida, rented the billboard in Elkhart, Indiana, following a GoFundMe campaign that raised more than $450.
