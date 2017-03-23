Indiana judge expunges conviction of ...

Indiana judge expunges conviction of pardoned Chicago man

Read more: Daily Journal

An Indiana judge has expunged the armed robbery conviction of a Chicago man recently pardoned after spending more than eight years in prison for a wrongful conviction. Elkhart County Senior Judge Eugene Duffin granted the expungement Thursday to 46-year-old Keith Cooper, but didn't rule immediately on whether he would remove the record of the arrest itself.

