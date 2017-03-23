Indiana judge expunges conviction of pardoned Chicago man
An Indiana judge has expunged the armed robbery conviction of a Chicago man recently pardoned after spending more than eight years in prison for a wrongful conviction. Elkhart County Senior Judge Eugene Duffin granted the expungement Thursday to 46-year-old Keith Cooper, but didn't rule immediately on whether he would remove the record of the arrest itself.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Journal.
Add your comments below
Elkhart Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|D.D. Donovan (Oct '10)
|Mar 17
|Anthony
|42
|Freedom From Religion Wins Again!
|Mar 13
|FDG
|1
|Indiana agency rejects request for a atheista l...
|Mar 13
|FDG
|2
|Goshen Ladies... pay to play
|Mar 8
|Need it
|1
|Elkhart is a rotten place to live (Oct '11)
|Jan '17
|Deidre gypsy from...
|22
|Prosecution at standstill in case of a dead tod... (Feb '13)
|Jan '17
|NeldaLou
|38
|is heroin a south bend problem? (May '11)
|Jan '17
|Feeltherush2
|35
Find what you want!
Search Elkhart Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC