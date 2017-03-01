Hall of Fame Induction Dinner Slated ...

Hall of Fame Induction Dinner Slated for Aug. 7

The RV/MH Hall of Fame's Annual Induction Dinner honoring the Class of 2017 will be held on Aug. 7 at the Hall of Fame's Northern Indiana Event Center in Elkhart, Ind. "Our 2017 Induction Dinner celebration begins at 5:30 p.m. with a cash bar cocktail party, followed by the dinner and induction ceremonies at 6:30 p.m.," said RV/MH Hall President Darryl Searer.

