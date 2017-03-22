GOP Health Plan Aims To Curb Medicaid...

GOP Health Plan Aims To Curb Medicaid, Expand State Options

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: NewsOK.com

Dr. James Jackson, MD, examines Matthew Shorter, 51, a medicaid patient enrolled in the Healthy Indiana Plan , at the Heart City Health Center on Thursday, June 4, 2015 in Elkhart, Ind. - See this story on khn.org House Republicans' latest plan to repeal Obamacare would give states flexibility in managing their Medicaid programs, but also some difficult decisions to make.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Elkhart Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
D.D. Donovan (Oct '10) Mar 17 Anthony 42
Freedom From Religion Wins Again! Mar 13 FDG 1
News Indiana agency rejects request for a atheista l... Mar 13 FDG 2
Goshen Ladies... pay to play Mar 8 Need it 1
Elkhart is a rotten place to live (Oct '11) Jan '17 Deidre gypsy from... 22
News Prosecution at standstill in case of a dead tod... (Feb '13) Jan '17 NeldaLou 38
is heroin a south bend problem? (May '11) Jan '17 Feeltherush2 35
See all Elkhart Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Elkhart Forum Now

Elkhart Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Elkhart Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. Wikileaks
  4. China
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Wall Street
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
 

Elkhart, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,937 • Total comments across all topics: 279,763,153

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC