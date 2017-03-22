GOP Health Plan Aims To Curb Medicaid, Expand State Options

Dr. James Jackson, MD, examines Matthew Shorter, 51, a medicaid patient enrolled in the Healthy Indiana Plan , at the Heart City Health Center on Thursday, June 4, 2015 in Elkhart, Ind. - See this story on khn.org House Republicans' latest plan to repeal Obamacare would give states flexibility in managing their Medicaid programs, but also some difficult decisions to make.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.