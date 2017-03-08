95th Birthday: Lorraine Talone

Friday Mar 3

Lorraine Talone, of Bradley, is celebrating her 95th birthday with a family gathering, hosted by Mary and Paul Talone, on March 5 at River North of Bradley. She was born on March 5, 1922, in Chicago.

