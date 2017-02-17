TekModo Industries Institutes Major Changes

TekModo Industries Inc., which manufactures, assembles and distributes a wide range of advanced composite material to the RV, marine and other related industries, has announced several updates to its current operations and business plan going forward, which includes consolidating all of the company activities in Elkhart, Ind., including administration, accounting and corporate finance. Changes also include: a number of upper management positions; an equipment failure that caused seven weeks of production down time ; a GRP gel coat manufacturing line that is expected to be completed in March; multiple activated carbon orders that have been received; and the need for immediate financing.

Start the conversation, or Read more at RV Business.