Records: Boy charged with murder fire...

Records: Boy charged with murder fired shots as retaliation

Next Story Prev Story
47 min ago Read more: Daily Journal

A 14-year-old northern Indiana boy charged as an adult with murder allegedly fired gunshots at the victim's house as retaliation against a teenage girl who lived there, court documents say. On Thursday, a judge entered a preliminary plea of not guilty for D'Angelo Honorable of Elkhart.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Elkhart Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Elkhart is a rotten place to live (Oct '11) Jan 30 Deidre gypsy from... 22
News Prosecution at standstill in case of a dead tod... (Feb '13) Jan 20 NeldaLou 38
is heroin a south bend problem? (May '11) Jan 17 Feeltherush2 35
Is Marc Scott A SNITCH ????? (Oct '15) Jan 3 Sntchkilr 2
Adults present when baby dies may have been und... (Jan '13) Dec '16 NeldaLou 28
Adoption Dec '16 Freeman 1
Help Dec '16 Good guy 1
See all Elkhart Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Elkhart Forum Now

Elkhart Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Elkhart Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Iran
  4. Super Bowl
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. South Korea
 

Elkhart, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,144 • Total comments across all topics: 278,497,617

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC