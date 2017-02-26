Purdue loses pitchera s duel to Little Rock 2-0

Gareth Stroh worked six innings of one-run ball, but he came out on the tough-luck side of a pitcher's duel as Purdue baseball dropped the middle game of its weekend series at Little Rock 2-0. The Boilermakers had at least one base runner in five of the first six innings, but went hitless on the day with runners in scoring position.

