Purdue loses pitchera s duel to Little Rock 2-0
Gareth Stroh worked six innings of one-run ball, but he came out on the tough-luck side of a pitcher's duel as Purdue baseball dropped the middle game of its weekend series at Little Rock 2-0. The Boilermakers had at least one base runner in five of the first six innings, but went hitless on the day with runners in scoring position.
