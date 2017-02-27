Police-involved fatal shooting in Elk...

Police-involved fatal shooting in Elkhart headed to grand jury

Friday Feb 24

A grand jury plans to convene Monday to consider evidence in the police officer-involved fatal shooting of a 29-year-old northern Indiana man. Norman Gary was killed Dec. 4 in Elkhart.

