New documents in Amber Pasztor case reveal extensive DCS history
This photo released by the Elkhart, Ind., Police Department shows Amber Pasztor. Pasztor, was arrested on two counts of murder Monday, Sept.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WANE-TV Fort Wayne.
Comments
Add your comments below
Elkhart Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Elkhart is a rotten place to live (Oct '11)
|Jan '17
|Deidre gypsy from...
|22
|Prosecution at standstill in case of a dead tod... (Feb '13)
|Jan '17
|NeldaLou
|38
|is heroin a south bend problem? (May '11)
|Jan '17
|Feeltherush2
|35
|Is Marc Scott A SNITCH ????? (Oct '15)
|Jan '17
|Sntchkilr
|2
|Adults present when baby dies may have been und... (Jan '13)
|Dec '16
|NeldaLou
|28
|Adoption
|Dec '16
|Freeman
|1
|Help
|Dec '16
|Good guy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Elkhart Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC