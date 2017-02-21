Look for 2017 RVB/Wells Fargo Dealer Survey
In an effort to monitor dealer sentiment on an array of topics, RVBusiness in conjunction with Wells-Fargo CDF is preparing later today to e-mail a fast-paced, 20-question dealer survey to hundreds of North American RV retailers. The non-intrusive, non-scientific "2017 RVB/Wells Fargo Dealer Survey" is designed to generate a summary look back at 2016 and a speculative glance forward into retailers' outlooks for 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at RV Business.
Add your comments below
Elkhart Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Elkhart is a rotten place to live (Oct '11)
|Jan 30
|Deidre gypsy from...
|22
|Prosecution at standstill in case of a dead tod... (Feb '13)
|Jan '17
|NeldaLou
|38
|is heroin a south bend problem? (May '11)
|Jan '17
|Feeltherush2
|35
|Is Marc Scott A SNITCH ????? (Oct '15)
|Jan '17
|Sntchkilr
|2
|Adults present when baby dies may have been und... (Jan '13)
|Dec '16
|NeldaLou
|28
|Adoption
|Dec '16
|Freeman
|1
|Help
|Dec '16
|Good guy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Elkhart Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC