Look for 2017 RVB/Wells Fargo Dealer Survey

In an effort to monitor dealer sentiment on an array of topics, RVBusiness in conjunction with Wells-Fargo CDF is preparing later today to e-mail a fast-paced, 20-question dealer survey to hundreds of North American RV retailers. The non-intrusive, non-scientific "2017 RVB/Wells Fargo Dealer Survey" is designed to generate a summary look back at 2016 and a speculative glance forward into retailers' outlooks for 2017.

