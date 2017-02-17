Lippert Completes Acquisition of Sessa Klein

LCI Industries, an Elkhart-Ind.-based supplier of components for the leading original equipment manufacturers of recreational vehicles and adjacent industries, and the related aftermarkets of those industries, today announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Lippert Components Inc., has completed the previously announced acquisition of Sessa Klein S.p.A., a Varese, Italy-based manufacturer of highly engineered side window systems for both high speed and commuter trains. The purchase price was a 7.9 million , which was paid at closing from available cash, plus contingent consideration based on future sales.

Start the conversation, or Read more at RV Business.