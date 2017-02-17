Lippert Completes Acquisition of Sess...

Lippert Completes Acquisition of Sessa Klein

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: RV Business

LCI Industries, an Elkhart-Ind.-based supplier of components for the leading original equipment manufacturers of recreational vehicles and adjacent industries, and the related aftermarkets of those industries, today announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Lippert Components Inc., has completed the previously announced acquisition of Sessa Klein S.p.A., a Varese, Italy-based manufacturer of highly engineered side window systems for both high speed and commuter trains. The purchase price was a 7.9 million , which was paid at closing from available cash, plus contingent consideration based on future sales.

Start the conversation, or Read more at RV Business.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Elkhart Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Elkhart is a rotten place to live (Oct '11) Jan 30 Deidre gypsy from... 22
News Prosecution at standstill in case of a dead tod... (Feb '13) Jan '17 NeldaLou 38
is heroin a south bend problem? (May '11) Jan '17 Feeltherush2 35
Is Marc Scott A SNITCH ????? (Oct '15) Jan '17 Sntchkilr 2
Adults present when baby dies may have been und... (Jan '13) Dec '16 NeldaLou 28
Adoption Dec '16 Freeman 1
Help Dec '16 Good guy 1
See all Elkhart Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Elkhart Forum Now

Elkhart Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Elkhart Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Pakistan
  3. China
  4. Climate Change
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. South Korea
  5. Wall Street
 

Elkhart, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,288 • Total comments across all topics: 279,041,263

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC