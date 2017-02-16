Interurban Trolley offers GC students free rides
Jim Histand, former vp of finance, Launa Leftwich, dean of students, Paul Householder, associate director of ITS, and Ken Newbold, provost, all played key roles in getting this program up and running. It went into effect on Feb. 8 and is available to anyone with an active GC ID.
