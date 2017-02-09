Indiana pardon

Thursday Feb 9

For nearly 20 years, Keith Cooper had been a felon - a label wrongfully placed on him by the criminal justice system. For the past three years, he had hoped and waited for Mike Pence to use his executive power as Indiana's governor to issue a pardon, permanently removing that label and the stigma that goes along with a felony.

