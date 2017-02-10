Indiana governor pardons man whom Pen...

Indiana governor pardons man whom Pence would not

Friday Feb 10

A man who served ten years in prison after being wrongly convicted of armed robbery thanked Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb on Friday for granting him a pardon that had been denied to him by former governor and current Vice President Mike Pence. Rough Cut .

Elkhart, IN

