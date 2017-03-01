Genesis Building New Goshen Corporate Center
There's probably no better example today of how RV industry suppliers are contributing to - and benefiting from - the RV arena's ongoing, seven-year growth spurt than Elkhart, Ind.-based Genesis Products. The 525-employee, seven-facility firm, which specializes in laminated panels and interior components, is launching construction in March of a 200,000-square-foot corporate center on the southwest side of Goshen, Ind.
