Complete the RVB/Wells Fargo Dealer Survey?
It was a week ago today that the 2017 RVB/Wells Fargo Survey, a rather straight-forward, nonscientific, 20-question poll, was first emailed to a thousand U.S. and Canadian RV retailers. And we're sending you this note today to remind you of that fact and to urge North America's RV dealers like you to find the time to complete this non-intrusive survey.
Start the conversation, or Read more at RV Business.
Add your comments below
Elkhart Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Elkhart is a rotten place to live (Oct '11)
|Jan 30
|Deidre gypsy from...
|22
|Prosecution at standstill in case of a dead tod... (Feb '13)
|Jan 20
|NeldaLou
|38
|is heroin a south bend problem? (May '11)
|Jan '17
|Feeltherush2
|35
|Is Marc Scott A SNITCH ????? (Oct '15)
|Jan '17
|Sntchkilr
|2
|Adults present when baby dies may have been und... (Jan '13)
|Dec '16
|NeldaLou
|28
|Adoption
|Dec '16
|Freeman
|1
|Help
|Dec '16
|Good guy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Elkhart Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC