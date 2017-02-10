Burlington Graphics Providing Wells i...

Burlington Graphics Providing Wells in Africa

Burlington Graphic Systems, which designs and prints vinyl graphics and paint for RVs, marine and other industrial applications, provided 48 wells in Africa last year and plans to have 60 more this year. Burlington is based in Racine, Wis., and has a factory in Elkhart, Ind.

