Volvo Penta Supplies Diesel Engines for Gillette Generators

Volvo Penta has become an OEM supplier of diesel engines to Gillette Generators for its range of emergency standby generators. Gillette started installing the Volvo Penta 13-liter and 16-liter diesels in its 250-600 kW generator systems earlier this year, and reports a high level of customer satisfaction with the products.

