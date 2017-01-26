VIDEO 1: ROTV Presents RVB 'RV of Year' Show
This week's "Rollin' On TV" segment spotlights the 2017 RVBusiness Magazine RV Of The Year Awards show held Jan. 9 at the RV/MH Hall Of Fame Museum in Elkhart, Ind. This year's award was presented to Airstream Inc.'s Basecamp, an adventure-oriented 16-foot travel trailer.
