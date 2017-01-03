VIDEO 1: ROTV Airing RVB 'RV of the Y...

VIDEO 1: ROTV Airing RVB 'RV of the Year' Jan. 29

In conjunction with RVBusiness magazine's annual "RV of the Year" selection, "Rollin On TV" will again produce a special half-hour awards show. The program, to be taped Jan. 9 at the RV/HM Hall of Fame in Elkhart, Ind., is scheduled to air the week of Jan. 29. "Rollin' On TV" is broadcast on both cable and satellite TV to a potential audience of 35 million viewers.

