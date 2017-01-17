U.S. recovery finally aiding most workers in a big way

President Barack Obama holds a town hall meeting after a brutal jobs report, the first issued during his administration, in Elkhart, Ind., Feb. 9, 2009. The Obama years have been a gloomier period for American workers than those of Ronald Reagan or Bill Clinton, but Obama's record looks much better if you make adjustment for the fact that he took office in the middle of an economic free fall.

