Terrific for 2017

As the New RV models roll onto dealers' lots, look for crowd-pleasing concepts - from vintage-style trailers and tiny toy haulers to luxury fifth-wheels with picture windows and motorhome pedigrees When designers for Keystone RV's Montana fifth-wheel brand came up with the concept of installing a windshield in the front cap of the venerable RV line, they weren't exactly reinventing the wheel. Unlike travel trailers, which can be crafted in a myriad of shapes from tiny teardrops to 34-foot-long towables with five slideouts, the fifth-wheel profile hasn't changed tremendously since the essential design was established by the Aerocar Company of America in 1929.

