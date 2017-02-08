Obama: Democrats Need 'More Creative'...

Obama: Democrats Need 'More Creative' Economic Ideas

In his last interview as president, President Barack Obama advised Democrats to embrace audacious solutions to the country's coming economic challenges, including automation. There is room for debate about how to approach trade relations with countries such as China and Mexico, "but the fact is and the data just shows this, the jobs that are going away are primarily going away because of automation," Obama told "Pod Save America," a podcast created and hosted by four of his former aides.

