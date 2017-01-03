Lowell Man Tased, He and Passenger Arrested at McDonald's
County police responded to the McDonald's on Michigan Street in Plymouth Saturday morning about 3:15 for a possibly impaired driver. As a result of that called a Lowell man was tased and he and his passenger were arrested.
