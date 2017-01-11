Kenneth M. Wortinger
Kenneth M. Wortinger, 94, of the Franklin United Methodist Community in Franklin, and formerly of Elkhart and Paoli, passed away Monday, Jan. 9, 2017, at Franciscan Health in Indianapolis. He married Norma Marie on June 21, 1945, in Elkhart; she preceded him in death in March of 2004.
