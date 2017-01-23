Freedman Seating is Back on The Road ...

Freedman Seating is Back on The Road With a Transit USA Tour'

Hot off the trail of last year's 105-day, 20,000-mile 'Rock N Rose' tour, Freedman Seating is gearing up for the 2017 Transit USA Tour. A team of dedicated sales managers will be traveling across the US in a 2017 Ford Transit Wagon promoting the latest seating products with safety, comfort and maintenance at the forefront.

