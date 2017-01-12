Forest River Launching 'Berkshire Bus...

Forest River Launching 'Berkshire Bus Division'

Elkhart, Ind.-based Forest River Inc. announced the debut of the Berkshire Coach bus division, "the latest in a long line of industry leaders from Forest River," according to a press release. Every Berkshire Coach is custom-built with a high level of quality and craftsmanship, using quality parts and proven manufacturing processes.

