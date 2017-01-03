Edna Pearl Carpenter

Edna Pearl Carpenter

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Jan 7 Read more: The Rochester Sentinel

Fulton County's oldest living Native American, Mrs. Edna P. Carpenter, 104 years, 1 month, 23 days, departed this life at 7:31 a.m. Jan. 1, 2017, at the home of her daughter. Born on Nov. 9, 1912, in Newton County, Edna Pearl Howell was the cherished daughter of Adolphus and Eva Hildreth Howell.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Rochester Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Elkhart Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Is Marc Scott A SNITCH ????? (Oct '15) Jan 3 Sntchkilr 2
News Prosecution at standstill in case of a dead tod... (Feb '13) Dec 31 NeldaLou 37
Adults present when baby dies may have been und... (Jan '13) Dec 31 NeldaLou 28
Adoption Dec 30 Freeman 1
Help Dec 27 Good guy 1
is heroin a south bend problem? (May '11) Dec 27 Good guy 34
Zombies or crackheads Dec '16 NRA 1
See all Elkhart Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Elkhart Forum Now

Elkhart Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Elkhart Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Health Care
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Climate Change
  5. Syria
 

Elkhart, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,626 • Total comments across all topics: 277,810,487

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC