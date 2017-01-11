Deputies: Man stabbed to death by co-worker

Deputies say Jan Carlos Velazques Mendez, 24, and a 23-year-old man from Elkhart, Indiana, were on a break when they started fighting around 5:30 a.m. at Ameri-Kart, a plastic injection molding plant located near Cassopolis. Witnesses told deputies they thought it was a fist fight until they saw Mendez bleeding from the neck area and realized that the suspect had a knife.

