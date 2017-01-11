Deputies: Man stabbed to death by co-...

Deputies: Man stabbed to death by co-worker

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jan 11 Read more: WOODTV.com

Deputies say Jan Carlos Velazques Mendez, 24, and a 23-year-old man from Elkhart, Indiana, were on a break when they started fighting around 5:30 a.m. at Ameri-Kart, a plastic injection molding plant located near Cassopolis. Witnesses told deputies they thought it was a fist fight until they saw Mendez bleeding from the neck area and realized that the suspect had a knife.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WOODTV.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Elkhart Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Elkhart is a rotten place to live (Oct '11) Jan 30 Deidre gypsy from... 22
News Prosecution at standstill in case of a dead tod... (Feb '13) Jan 20 NeldaLou 38
is heroin a south bend problem? (May '11) Jan 17 Feeltherush2 35
Is Marc Scott A SNITCH ????? (Oct '15) Jan 3 Sntchkilr 2
Adults present when baby dies may have been und... (Jan '13) Dec '16 NeldaLou 28
Adoption Dec '16 Freeman 1
Help Dec '16 Good guy 1
See all Elkhart Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Elkhart Forum Now

Elkhart Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Elkhart Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Mexico
  1. American Idol
  2. NASA
  3. Fort Hood
  4. Iraq
  5. China
 

Elkhart, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,574 • Total comments across all topics: 278,508,071

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC