Authorities seize 3 lbs. of meth, 2 lbs. of pills, 21 guns and $200K following traffic stop
Four people were arrested Tuesday evening in Fulton County after Indiana State Police said a traffic stop led authorities to seize pounds of multiple drugs, a large variety of weapons and more than $200,000. Indiana State Police made a traffic stop on a pickup truck Tuesday around 5:40 p.m. on U.S. 31, near County Road 375 North in Fulton County, for an unsafe lane movement.
Read more at WLFI-TV West Lafayette.
