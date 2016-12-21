The Buzz: LCI Eyeing the 'Customer Experience'
Lippert Components Inc. announced an acquisition during RVIA's National RV Trade Show in late November that clearly wasn't consistent with other mid-size firms the $1.4-billion-a-year Elkhart, Ind.-based supplier had purchased in recent years because the seller in this case - Camping Connection - doesn't manufacture anything.
Start the conversation, or Read more at RV Business.
Add your comments below
Elkhart Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Help
|Tue
|Good guy
|1
|is heroin a south bend problem? (May '11)
|Tue
|Good guy
|34
|Adults present when baby dies may have been und... (Jan '13)
|Dec 18
|NeldaLou
|26
|Prosecution at standstill in case of a dead tod... (Feb '13)
|Dec 18
|NeldaLou
|36
|Zombies or crackheads
|Dec 10
|NRA
|1
|ronald hale
|Dec 10
|hi
|1
|Elkhart babysitters who do meth
|Dec 2
|easypeasy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Elkhart Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC