Storm brings up to 8 inches of snow to northern Indiana
Up to 8 inches of snow has been reported in parts of northern Indiana as the first wintry system of the season swept across the state. The National Weather Service says snow over the weekend brought 8 inches near Osceola, 7 inches in the Fort Wayne area and 6.5 inches near Elkhart.
