Storm brings up to 8 inches of snow t...

Storm brings up to 8 inches of snow to northern Indiana

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Dec 12 Read more: WISH-TV Indianapolis

Up to 8 inches of snow has been reported in parts of northern Indiana as the first wintry system of the season swept across the state. The National Weather Service says snow over the weekend brought 8 inches near Osceola, 7 inches in the Fort Wayne area and 6.5 inches near Elkhart.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WISH-TV Indianapolis.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Elkhart Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Adults present when baby dies may have been und... (Jan '13) Dec 18 NeldaLou 26
News Prosecution at standstill in case of a dead tod... (Feb '13) Dec 18 NeldaLou 36
Zombies or crackheads Dec 10 NRA 1
ronald hale Dec 10 hi 1
Elkhart babysitters who do meth Dec 2 easypeasy 1
katie wright (Oct '13) Dec 2 easypeasy 2
i want everyone to know (Oct '13) Dec 2 easypeasy 2
See all Elkhart Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Elkhart Forum Now

Elkhart Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Elkhart Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
 

Elkhart, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,106 • Total comments across all topics: 277,300,089

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC