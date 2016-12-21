RVB Announces 'Top Debuts' for '17 Model Year

Following a hectic fall schedule that saw RVBusiness staffers onsite to review new motorized and towable RVs at all three major fall and winter RV shows - from "America's Largest RV Show" in Hershey, Pa., to the Elkhart RV Open House and the Recreation Vehicle Industry Association's National RV Trade Show in Louisville, Ky. - editors of the RV industry's premier trade publication today released its annual list of Top Debuts for the 2017 model year from North America's RV builders.

