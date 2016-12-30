RV industry makes comeback in Elkhart County
The recreational vehicle industry, which drives the economy of Elkhart County in northern Indiana, came back strong in 2016 and industry leaders are optimistic about next year. The Elkhart Truth reports unemployment peaked in Elkhart County at 19.6 percent in 2009 as the RV industry was shedding jobs and struggling to stay afloat during the Great Recession.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Tribune.
Add your comments below
Elkhart Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Help
|Dec 27
|Good guy
|1
|is heroin a south bend problem? (May '11)
|Dec 27
|Good guy
|34
|Adults present when baby dies may have been und... (Jan '13)
|Dec 18
|NeldaLou
|26
|Prosecution at standstill in case of a dead tod... (Feb '13)
|Dec 18
|NeldaLou
|36
|Zombies or crackheads
|Dec 10
|NRA
|1
|ronald hale
|Dec 10
|hi
|1
|Elkhart babysitters who do meth
|Dec 2
|easypeasy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Elkhart Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC